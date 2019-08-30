Meet the women who left successful careers to pursue a healthier work-life balance

For what seemed like an age, I had this compulsion to do something completely different in my career: something that truly lit me up inside and most importantly something where I could express myself creatively.

At the start of 2012, I got a leaflet through my door advertising a local evening course in jewellery making: and that kick-started my urge once more. I then took the big decision to retrain properly and enrolled on a diploma course in Jewellery Manufacturing in Hatton Garden, London, which I completed earlier this year.

There were some days when I just wanted to pack it all in and head back to my safe, comfortable job: but I just reminded myself of all the reasons I wanted to do something different and that kept me moving forward.

Becoming a jewellery designer and maker has always been about following my passion: it’s not about the money. Someone said to me once, “find a job you love and you’ll never work again” and that is so true.

From loft-style open plan offices to my windowless, unconverted loft has been quite an eye opener: The challenge of being my own boss, making all the decisions from coming up with a load of designs to whittle down to the best one, deciding what colours, which materials to use to make my collection, branding, website design, pricing, packaging, finance and having to make ALL the tea runs hasn’t been easy. It’s all been a fantastic and frustrating journey and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

There is nothing more satisfying than physically making something that people love and want to wear: jewellery is an emotional purchase and it’s such a rush to see people’s happy faces when they open up their gift box for the first time. I’ve always been slightly envious of people who talk about how much they love their job but now I’m one of those and it’s the best!

If you really have a passion for something then life’s too short not to act on it: everyone has different circumstances to consider and setting up on your own isn’t easy. It’s hard work, financially challenging, 24/7 and naturally has high and lows but it’s so worth it.