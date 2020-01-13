Tired of the 9-5? Run this café on a remote Irish island for the summer

Careers

Swap angry commuters and smog for sunsets, scenery and seals with this dream job working on a remote Irish island.  

Mondays are extra hard in January. The mornings are dark, which makes that long commute feel even more miserable. And, when you eventually make it to work for that 9am start, the tupical eight hour shift mean that you most likely won’t see a glimmer of sunlight until the weekend.

So, it’s hardly surprising that this month sees the highest surge in job searches across the whole year and for those living in the big city, we can bet that the idea of a scenic Irish Ireland with nothing but panoramic views of crashing waves and breath-taking sunsets, sounds pretty good right about now.

Well, the exciting news is that for two people this could become a reality. Great Blasket Island sits on the most western point of Europe, off the coast of County Kerry, Ireland, surrounded by the North Atlantic Ocean – and it’s looking for someone to run its coffee shop. 

Your future neighbours on Great Blasket Island.

The island is the epitome of rugged beauty. Only four miles long and half a mile wide, it’s a remote oasis of wildlife and fauna, with unspoiled mountainous terrain and beautiful views. Essentially, it’s the exact opposite of the view you’ve had every morning this month, of skyscrapers and smog.

Great Blasket Island is most popular for its boat tours, which provide visitors with a trip across the choppy waters and a walk around the island, where they can sit back at the only café and enjoy the views with a cup of tea and snacks.

As the island’s summer season starts in April, two new people are needed to live on the island from then until October, to run the café and manage the accommodation for guests staying over. The Great Blasket Island twitter account advertised the position, writing: “A unique position required – looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends. 1st April 2020 to October 2020 accommodation and food provided.”

For those who love nature or are craving a more peaceful existence, this sounds like a dream. Sure, it will involve giving up wifi and some back-to-basics conditions, but if you need more convincing you could check out the tweets from former temporary resident of the Great Blasket Island, Lesley, at @island_lesley.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages this week. Deciding not to return to the island was one of the toughest ‘grown-up’ decisions we have ever made, but we look forward to visiting the island loads this summer! So delighted with the incredible interest in the role,” she writes, as well as sharing a beautiful written by her partner to describe their time on the island. 

The only stipulations for the position seem to be enthusiasm and a decent level of fitness, and we imagine, no aversion to the outdoors. You can apply by emailing Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net and who knows, this could be the start of whole new life. 

Images: Great Blasket Island

