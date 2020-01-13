Tired of the 9-5? Run this café on a remote Irish island for the summer

The island is the epitome of rugged beauty. Only four miles long and half a mile wide, it’s a remote oasis of wildlife and fauna, with unspoiled mountainous terrain and beautiful views. Essentially, it’s the exact opposite of the view you’ve had every morning this month, of skyscrapers and smog.

Great Blasket Island is most popular for its boat tours, which provide visitors with a trip across the choppy waters and a walk around the island, where they can sit back at the only café and enjoy the views with a cup of tea and snacks.

As the island’s summer season starts in April, two new people are needed to live on the island from then until October, to run the café and manage the accommodation for guests staying over. The Great Blasket Island twitter account advertised the position, writing: “A unique position required – looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends. 1st April 2020 to October 2020 accommodation and food provided.”