Lizzy Dinsdale is a research and development scientist at Mars. During her eight years at the company, she has been the engineer behind some of the nation’s best-loved chocolate products – and is in charge of all things caramel for the business.

Here, we chat to her about how she got this sweet job, what it’s really like to work with chocolate all day, and her career advice for anyone hoping to do the same.

How did you get the job?

My background is in mathematics. I did a maths degree at uni and then applied for the Research & Development Leadership Experience graduate programme at Mars, and that’s how it all started.

For the first few years, I worked across different teams. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity with Mars to move to Australia and I worked in the product innovation team there for three years. I just moved back eight months ago!