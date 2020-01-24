Dream job alert: Ibiza villa is looking for an in-house manager for £2k a month
- Megan Murray
Most people spend thousands of pounds on a glamorous getaway in Ibiza, but this job advert says it will actually pay you to stay in a luxury villa.
There’s something in the water cooler. Recent research has shown that January is by far the most popular time of the year to apply for a new job, with Glassdoor reporting that 17% more job applications are started in January than in a typical month.
While over on Twitter we’ve seen that the interest in unusual jobs that leave the rat race behind is soaring, with a role on a remote Irish island receiving 23,000 applicants to live there over summer without electricity or wifi. Not to mention the decor brand which will pay someone £50k to travel the globe looking for interiors trends and the tiny, quaint bookshop in Oxfordshire looking for a new owner.
So, we know that people are looking for something different to the 9-5, but what’s the one thing all of these quirky positions are missing? Well… sunshine!
Who, in a perfect world, wouldn’t want to be paid to essentially be on holiday, soaking up the sun and splashing about in the water? Which is why we have a feeling this villa-sitting role in Ibiza could be the dreamiest job of 2020 yet.
Silver Swan Recruitment is looking for two people to work together in the running of a luxury villa in Ibiza, spending their days looking after the facilities, managing the diaries of the family who lives there and assisting them in hosting their “esteemed guests”.
The pair will be paid £2,000 each per month and are invited to take up residence in the villa themselves for free (which means full use of the jacuzzi, steam room and pool) or stay in a private two-bedroom apartment just minutes away.
When the family and guests are on holiday, the villa managers are welcome to have that time off themselves, to enjoy the island and everything it has to offer.
The most important attributes that the position requires is brilliant team working and communication skills, some hospitality experience, a clean driving licence and most importantly, being friendly.
The successful candidate can start immediately, so what are you waiting for?
Images: Silver Swan Recruitment