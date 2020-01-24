Who, in a perfect world, wouldn’t want to be paid to essentially be on holiday, soaking up the sun and splashing about in the water? Which is why we have a feeling this villa-sitting role in Ibiza could be the dreamiest job of 2020 yet.

Silver Swan Recruitment is looking for two people to work together in the running of a luxury villa in Ibiza, spending their days looking after the facilities, managing the diaries of the family who lives there and assisting them in hosting their “esteemed guests”.

The pair will be paid £2,000 each per month and are invited to take up residence in the villa themselves for free (which means full use of the jacuzzi, steam room and pool) or stay in a private two-bedroom apartment just minutes away.