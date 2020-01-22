The job spec details the position as: “Travelling to areas such as the Middle East, Scandinavia, India and South America, to discover the latest trends in interiors, so we can develop new international partnerships and expand our current portfolio of products. Our inspiration manager will also need to populate our social media channels with content from their travels, interior inspo and our products.

“Monthly reports from their travels will need to be completed and sent to our senior management team detailing their progress. We’re after a real ‘go-getter’ who is comfortable in unfamiliar environments and making important business decisions.”

But guess what – that’s not even the best part. This position will be paying a hefty £50k per year on a pro-rata salary, and of course all of your flights and accommodation will be covered, too.

You also don’t need any formal experience to land this job (we know, it’s almost too good to be true now), just a passion for interior design and an ability to effectively use social media. So, if you already have a strong online following or you have an interiors-led blog or social media account, that’s even better.