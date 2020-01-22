Dream job: fancy being paid £50k to travel the world and spot interior design trends?
- Megan Murray
A hefty salary, opportunities to travel and no qualifications required…where do we sign?
If you can often be found flicking through the pages of interior design coffee table books, have a Pinterest board dedicated to your dream bedroom and have about 234,975 different velvet sofas bookmarked (for comparison, you know?), we’ve found a job that could be everything you’ve ever dreamed of.
Indeed, imagine saying goodbye to the desk-bound 9-5 and picking up a day job that involves travelling all over the world to spot interior trends – sounds like a fantasy, no?
Well, it may be a dream job, but it’s also a real live position thanks to luxury homeware brand Olivia’s, which is looking for an inspiration manger to help build its brand presence online by sharing gorgeous images of far flung places and cultural interior trends with its followers.
The job spec details the position as: “Travelling to areas such as the Middle East, Scandinavia, India and South America, to discover the latest trends in interiors, so we can develop new international partnerships and expand our current portfolio of products. Our inspiration manager will also need to populate our social media channels with content from their travels, interior inspo and our products.
“Monthly reports from their travels will need to be completed and sent to our senior management team detailing their progress. We’re after a real ‘go-getter’ who is comfortable in unfamiliar environments and making important business decisions.”
But guess what – that’s not even the best part. This position will be paying a hefty £50k per year on a pro-rata salary, and of course all of your flights and accommodation will be covered, too.
You also don’t need any formal experience to land this job (we know, it’s almost too good to be true now), just a passion for interior design and an ability to effectively use social media. So, if you already have a strong online following or you have an interiors-led blog or social media account, that’s even better.
Nick Moutter, founder of Olivia’s, said: “Olivia’s prides itself on bringing the latest interior design to British people’s homes, however as our customer base has grown, so has our need to have a single employee focussing solely on new trends. Interiors is a huge industry, where the fashion changes as quickly as the catwalks, so our inspiration manager will need to have the energy to travel to every corner of the globe, and the intuition to spot what’s going to be the next big style for our homes.
“I can imagine this is going to be a dream job for a lot of interior enthusiasts out there. We’re not concerned about qualifications or even experience, what we’re looking for is someone who can demonstrate their passion and eye for interior design. As the job role includes social media content management, we also need someone who is savvy in this arena and digitally creative – which in today’s age doesn’t exclude too many people. I encourage anyone who loves all things interior to apply, we’re excited to get our inspiration manager on a plane!”
Due to the nature of the role, applicants will need to be over the age of 18, have their own passport, a clean driving license and be able to travel at short notice. The closing date for the position of inspiration manager is the 14 February 2020.
Good luck!
