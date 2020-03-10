Dream job: this interiors brand will pay you £24k to monitor your sleep
- Megan Murray
- Published
Become a professional sleeper and you could be paid a handsome sum to literally do nothing.
They say if you do what you love for a career, you’ll never work a day in your life. Well, we can one up that old saying with the news that a Nottingham-based interiors brand is looking for a professional sleeper to literally do nothing. Now, that is the easiest money we think you could ever make.
Hillarys is a blind and curtain specialist looking to gain research on what types of sleeping conditions are most conducive to a good night’s sleep. With a range of blackout blinds already, the brand is looking to build on its existing products to aid better sleep for customers, but to do this it needs to, well….watch someone sleep.
The winning candidate will be asked to journey to Nottingham where a control area will be set up for the new sleep executive. They will be asked to wear a sleep monitoring device that will determine how different conditions affect the quality of their rest over varied time periods.
The experiment will include the use of different blackout curtains and testing various light and sound conditions. After getting some good ol’ shut eye, the candidate will be asked to fill out a questionnaire for the Hilarys team who want to help people get the seven hours sleep that they need.
Although the whole concept might initially sound a teensy bit creepy, the research will concentrate on how light and sound disrupts sleep, which could be interesting, considering how many of us struggle to drop off. Oh, and Hilarys is willing to pay handsomely for it.
The application states that the salary amounts to £24k a year pro rata, which breaks down to £1,428.57 per 15-day period.
Just think of all those mornings you’ve snoozed your work alarm and struggled to make it out of bed. Well, now you don’t have to.
Images: Unsplash