They say if you do what you love for a career, you’ll never work a day in your life. Well, we can one up that old saying with the news that a Nottingham-based interiors brand is looking for a professional sleeper to literally do nothing. Now, that is the easiest money we think you could ever make.

Hillarys is a blind and curtain specialist looking to gain research on what types of sleeping conditions are most conducive to a good night’s sleep. With a range of blackout blinds already, the brand is looking to build on its existing products to aid better sleep for customers, but to do this it needs to, well….watch someone sleep.