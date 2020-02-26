Dream job alert: sip champagne and eat cake as a professional wedding fair reviewer

During this time, they’ll be given a monetary allowance to spend on trying out all the goodies for themselves. This will include testing drinks and snacks (all in the name of research, of course) and then writing a 1,000-word report after each event. These reports are to be submitted digitally within a week of each fair, so no need to go into an office, either.

Can you imagine yourself posing in the pop-up photobooths, trying on dresses and scoping out exhibitors? If so, the only experience you need is a love for the wedding industry, to be over the age of 18, have a valid driving licence and to be able to produce good quality photos.

It’s important to note, though, that although the hours are far from the usual 9-5 grind, many of these shows are at the weekend, so you will have to kiss a lot of your Saturdays and Sundays goodbye until September when wedding season draws to a close.

Applicants should also not be averse to travel, as they will be asked to attend fairs in England, Scotland and Wales. All travel expenses will be covered and you’ll be put up in a hotel if you’ve had to trek far from home.