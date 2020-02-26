Dream job alert: sip champagne and eat cake as a professional wedding fair reviewer
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
If you have a passion for the wedding industry, and well, drinking champagne and eating cake (that’s most of us, then), this job as a professional wedding fair reviewer could be perfect for you.
Most of us would like to have flexible working hours. But would we also dare to dream that our jobs could involve gorging ourselves on Victoria Sponge and sampling a bottle of bubbly?
Well, as they say, dreams do come true – and for one lucky wedding enthusiast this could be the case thanks to a very exciting new job role that’s just become available.
ExpoCart is an online marketplace for products and services working with events businesses, especially exhibitions. In a bid to stay on top of the new trends in the events industry, ExpoCart is looking for a writer and wedding enthusiast to attend around 20 wedding shows throughout the summer and review each one.
It sounds like a pretty jammy deal to us: the winning applicant will be paid £50 an hour and expected to attend each show for around three hours.
During this time, they’ll be given a monetary allowance to spend on trying out all the goodies for themselves. This will include testing drinks and snacks (all in the name of research, of course) and then writing a 1,000-word report after each event. These reports are to be submitted digitally within a week of each fair, so no need to go into an office, either.
Can you imagine yourself posing in the pop-up photobooths, trying on dresses and scoping out exhibitors? If so, the only experience you need is a love for the wedding industry, to be over the age of 18, have a valid driving licence and to be able to produce good quality photos.
It’s important to note, though, that although the hours are far from the usual 9-5 grind, many of these shows are at the weekend, so you will have to kiss a lot of your Saturdays and Sundays goodbye until September when wedding season draws to a close.
Applicants should also not be averse to travel, as they will be asked to attend fairs in England, Scotland and Wales. All travel expenses will be covered and you’ll be put up in a hotel if you’ve had to trek far from home.
Jasmine Eilfield, co-founder and CPO of ExpoCart, said: “Wedding fairs are massive events across the UK, with thousands of engaged couples visiting them every weekend. So, with the wedding season coming up, we want to find out just what is currently on offer for brides and grooms.
“We’re always keen to expand our services within each sector, ensuring we offer all things customers may want. I think this job is a great opportunity for anyone who is passionate about weddings, or even a great way for a bride or groom to plan their own wedding, whilst helping us with some of our own market research in the process.
“We’re excited to hire our wedding fair tester and get them on the road to find all of the hottest trends that wedding fairs in the UK have to offer this year. If you fancy getting paid to spend your weekends sipping champagne and eating cake, please apply now!”
So, if this sounds like the job for you, you’ve got until 9 March to apply – good luck!
Images: Unsplash