Dream jobs: search for England’s best beach huts on this all-expenses paid trip
Lauren Geall
Spend the summer of 2020 touring some of the UK’s most stunning seaside locations as you seek out the nation’s cutest beach huts as part of this dream role.
We may have got through January (just), but with plenty of cold, dreary days ahead of us, it’s tempting to give up the early mornings and daily grind for something a bit more appealing.
And we’re not the only ones who are thinking about it, either: across the internet, our interest in dream jobs are soaring. Just this month we’ve reveled in the idea of becoming a luxury Ibiza villa-sitter for £2k a month, daydreamed about escaping to The Bahamas on a two-month long all-expenses-paid sabbatical, and seriously considered applying for the role of librarian-in-residence for the one-and-only Reese Witherspoon.
It’s clear we’re all in the mood to mix things up a bit – but what if we don’t want to move half way across the world to make our dreams come true? If that’s the question you’ve been asking yourself, don’t worry: we’ve got the perfect job for you.
The beach hut rental and sales website BeachHuts.com is looking for a “Hut Hunter” to travel the English coastline this summer, photographing and writing about the iconic beach huts and beaches on their way. The chosen candidate will embark on an all-expenses paid tour of the coastline between Norfolk and Cornwall, in order to help sea-side goers find their perfect beach.
With classic seaside locations including Margate and Salcombe sitting along the stretch of English coast you’ll be tasked with covering, there’s sure to be plenty of opportunities to sit back and relax on the beach while doing a bit of work. And when there’s so many beautiful, brightly-coloured beach huts to pick from along your route – the ones on Hove’s promenade (just along from Brighton) are a classic example – you won’t ever be short of photographic material.
While the position is “ideally suited” to someone who already has a caravan or campervan, anyone is welcome to apply to the position, even if they’re only able to cover a portion of the coastline advertised. All the job really asks of a potential candidate is that you’re passionate about photography and travel – easy peasy!
“This is a fun opportunity for anybody who fancies a tour around our beautiful coastline, armed with a campervan, camera and pen and paper,” explains Charlie Ramsay, the CEO of BeachHuts.com. “Forget the 9-5 job and get sandy!”
So why not give it a shot and apply? All you need to do is e-mail huthunter@beachhuts.com before 29 February, stating why you want the role, suggesting a potential starting date, saying which section of the coast you can cover and what your preferred mode of transport / type of accommodation is.
Besides the fact that it’s a great chance to see more of the country we live in and see the colourful sights of the East and South Coast’s seaside towns, it’s also a great opportunity to learn more about the humble beach hut. We couldn’t imagine a more wholesome way to spend our summer.
