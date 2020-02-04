We may have got through January (just), but with plenty of cold, dreary days ahead of us, it’s tempting to give up the early mornings and daily grind for something a bit more appealing.

And we’re not the only ones who are thinking about it, either: across the internet, our interest in dream jobs are soaring. Just this month we’ve reveled in the idea of becoming a luxury Ibiza villa-sitter for £2k a month, daydreamed about escaping to The Bahamas on a two-month long all-expenses-paid sabbatical, and seriously considered applying for the role of librarian-in-residence for the one-and-only Reese Witherspoon.