That’s right: a study has suggested that a two-day weekend acts as more of a disruption to the circadian rhythm (the body’s internal clock that directs sleep cycles) and can impair people’s moods and mental capacities upon returning to work. While people can make up for some of the sleep they missed during the week (whether it be by sleeping in or afternoon naps) two days of sleeping in is enough to adjust the circadian rhythm such that they have to jolt back into their regular rhythm when they wake up early on Monday morning.

When people get that extra day or two off to relax, though, they have more time to sleep, exercise, or work on their relationships.

The result? A clearer mind and a happier outlook during the week.