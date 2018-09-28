Always wondered where edible flowers come from? Meet the woman who grows them

Jan Billington, 52, is an edible flower farmer and founder of Maddocks Farm Organics. She lives in Devon with her husband, Stu, and terriers, Pickle and Lily

My alarm goes off…

At 4.30am in the summer and at 7.30am in the winter. I get up with the light, because we need to start picking the flowers as early as possible for freshness. I have two large cups of coffee; I can’t bear to eat that early. Then I check any overnight emails.

Most days, I wear dungarees, an apron and some boots. I go out into the fields, which are just three minutes from my front door, about an hour later.

I’m responsible for…

My entire business. We grow organic edible flowers for wedding cakes, cocktails and decorative purposes. I’m responsible for everything from the wellbeing of my staff to the growth of the business.

I got the job…

By deciding I wanted to raise my kids in the country. I’d worked as a management consultant in London for 15 years when I thought, actually, I don’t want to spend the rest of my life on the Northern Line, so we moved to Devon.