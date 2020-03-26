Emma Gannon: “Coronavirus will change the way we work in the future profoundly”

Can you explain the worries experienced by self-employed people right now?

It’s very frustrating to feel left out from big conversations yet again. Even though the government says it is currently working on a package (fingers crossed!), it feels like we have been left hanging and it’s making people anxious.

It’s something I have written about before. For example, freelancers are penalised for trying to get on the property ladder even when their earnings over time are similar to someone on PAYE. The systems aren’t in place to support us and I hope if anything this crisis exposes the gaps.

I’m proud to be self-employed. The solo self-employed community contributed £271bn to the UK economy in 2017, which is enough to fund the NHS twice over, and that number was even bigger in 2019. The UK’s creative industries contribute almost £13 million to the UK economy every hour.