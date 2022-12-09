The root cause of this lies in “poor communication”, Warner says. In companies where employees are kept in the loop and processes are transparent, cynicism and disgruntlement is much lower. “In organisations where decisions are imposed on staff with no involvement or where they’re being made by people operating too far away from the actual challenge, colleagues soon become disengaged and feel unvalued.”

The second cause is an unwillingness to “invest in the growth and development of their staff”, Warner says. No one likes to feel trapped, and the chances are if you’ve been working hard for years but have seen very little reward for your efforts, disillusionment will inevitably set in.

“Feeling like you’re stuck in a dead end with no prospect of progression or personal development massively contributes to feelings of dissatisfaction and frustration”, adds Victoria McLean, founder and CEO of career consultancy City CV. “You end up thinking you’re going nowhere, and if this is combined with a toxic culture, that feeling can be exacerbated.”