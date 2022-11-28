Your anxiety about the cost of living crisis is understandable, and I am sure many others are examining their life choices exactly as you are. However, I am unequivocal in my view that you should stay in the field you love.

Our working life is a long one and if you’re lucky enough to have a talent for the creative industry, then that is where I feel you should stay. Instead of considering abandoning something that you love, try channelling your anxiety into working out how to advance your career within your creative environment. Explore options with your bosses and mentors about moving forward within your current company. If you don’t get the desired response, it might be time to think about leaving this employer for one that will offer more opportunities.

If ever there was a time to double down on your ambitions, it is now. You could embark on some further training that would enhance your CV and make your long-term ambitions more easily achievable.