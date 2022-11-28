Honest Boss: “I’m starting to regret my decision to put workplace satisfaction over earning potential”
Salary envy can be difficult to navigate. The Honest Boss teaches you how.
“Lots of my friends went down the traditional and secure job route, whereas I chose a more fluctuating and creative industry. I’ve always been confident that I made the right choice for me and my strengths, but the cost of living crisis has me seriously reconsidering my career path. I feel like I’m barely scraping by while my peers enjoy bonuses and high salaries. Is it worth sacrificing a job I love for a higher financial reward?”
Rebekah, 35
Your anxiety about the cost of living crisis is understandable, and I am sure many others are examining their life choices exactly as you are. However, I am unequivocal in my view that you should stay in the field you love.
Our working life is a long one and if you’re lucky enough to have a talent for the creative industry, then that is where I feel you should stay. Instead of considering abandoning something that you love, try channelling your anxiety into working out how to advance your career within your creative environment. Explore options with your bosses and mentors about moving forward within your current company. If you don’t get the desired response, it might be time to think about leaving this employer for one that will offer more opportunities.
If ever there was a time to double down on your ambitions, it is now. You could embark on some further training that would enhance your CV and make your long-term ambitions more easily achievable.
Once, I spent a year working evenings on top of my full-time job in another role that was similar to my day job but was in a broader field. That chapter added skills to my CV, introduced me to useful new contacts and reassured me that I was definitely pursuing the right career path. I was more confident by the end of that hard-working year and the extra cash was a juicy bonus.
Look around at the people in your industry who are more senior than you; try to learn how they got there and what you need to do in order to gain similar status. Talk to your peer group about their ideas for moving on and earning more money. Generally, the creative industry is built on networking and connections, and this is a good time for you to expand your little black book. Attend as many industry events as you can and take every opportunity to grow your profile. As well as working on your social media, this might involve asking event organisers how to become more involved, such as volunteering for certain admin tasks or joining committees.
Remember that some job sectors, such as financial and legal, pay generously earlier in a career lifespan in order to keep their young staff motivated. This is due to the fact that the only job satisfaction they can offer is bonus-based. The creative industry tends to pay staff as they grow in depth and experience. It’s a slower burn, but if you continue to focus on being the best in your area, you’ll get just rewards in the end.
