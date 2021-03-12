Despite all the debates, reports and calls for ‘progress’ that have dominated the discussion about women in the workplace over the last decade or so, it’s clear that we still have some way to go until women achieve equality at work. From the lack of women in senior positions to the problem of unconscious bias, there are still plenty of reasons why women are being held back.

And according to a new study, there could be another reason why women face such inequalities when it comes to our pay and career progression – the ‘entitlement gap’.

The study, which was led by Cambridge psychologist Dr Terri Apter in collaboration with LinkedIn and the educational charity The Female Lead, found that women have been socially conditioned to feel less deserving of things such as pay rises and promotions than men, a phenomenon they term ‘the unentitled mindset’.