Screen exhaustion, Zoom fatigue, tech burnout. These are catch-all terms we might use to describe the stress, frustration and headaches that can sometimes accompany time spent on screens. This is particularly the case for work-based tech use, which is why these symptoms are similar to the signs of burnout – best described as feelings of exhaustion and negativity towards your job.

These mental and physical symptoms aren’t new. Many of us worked long hours, skirted the edges of burnout and spent more time on tech than seemed healthy in the past, too. But with the added pressures of home schooling, working from home and navigating a calendar packed full of video calls – and without support structures and access to other ways of coping – it’s no surprise we’re struggling to find balance right now.