Why faking your emotions at work is more damaging than you think

When it comes to our careers, it makes sense that we want to make a good impression. Having our co-workers, managers and colleagues like us – and think highly of us – isn’t just beneficial for our personal lives; being well-liked can help us progress faster in our careers, too. But how far would you go to win the office over?

According to a new study, hiding our emotions at work – and putting on a fake “positive” face to please our superiors – could be taking a heavy toll on our mental wellbeing, and may even worsen our career performance.

The research, which was conducted by a team of researchers led by Allison Gabriel of the University of Arizona, found that people who disingenuously hide their feelings – people the study refers to as “surface actors” – could be undermining their odds of success and putting themselves under higher levels of psychological strain than those who don’t.