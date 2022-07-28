If you’ve ever spent an afternoon scrolling through the job pages of Indeed or LinkedIn, it’s likely you’ve come across the phrase ‘fast-paced environment’. As far as job adverts go, the phrase is as common as they come – alongside ‘dynamic’ and ‘proactive’, the concept of a ‘fast-paced environment’ has long reigned supreme in the world of recruitment.

But despite how ubiquitous a phrase it is, no one really seems to know what it means. To some, a fast-paced environment simply describes a busy, exciting workplace with lots of opportunities for growth. Whereas for others, it suggests that the role will require you to get things done under extreme time pressure. So, what does a fast-paced environment really mean? And why is it so commonly used?

The answer is a complicated one. As with most words and phrases, the definition of a fast-paced environment has changed in line with the way we think – something that’s happened a lot when it comes to our work over the last two years.