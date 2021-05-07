It’s a common and understandable worry. Setting up a business is a lot of pressure for one person to take on and it’s easy to imagine how that could lead to feelings of isolation.

But in reality, Heather’s experience has led her to discover a world of sisterhood and support that she couldn’t have dreamed of. Her advice to any other women thinking of setting up shop on their own is “do it – but learn who you are first, and then go out and find your tribe.”

“One of the first things I did after deciding to set up my own business – before I even knew what the business would end up being – was to do the groundwork on discovering who I am and what I want from life.

“I did a short, online course with Annie Ridout called ’starting a business from home’ which helped me to think about my core values. It asked me questions such as: after working all day, how do I want to feel in the evening? Or, what do I value? How do I want to spend my days and even my weekend? This really helped me,” Heather explains.