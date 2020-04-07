If you were waiting to hear back on an application – or were in the middle of the interview process – before coronavirus…

● Follow up on your applications using the context of Covid-19. Now’s the time to get curious and think critically about how the pandemic may have impacted the businesses you’ve spoken to already. If you have a great idea for how to add value during this era, you should check in and say so. Everyone’s trying to come up with a new plan right now – including your dream employer.

● Consider the kind of work they’re doing and adjust your expectations accordingly. Some companies are undergoing massive pivots right now or figuring out how to shift their business models for the rest of the year – and it might mean less hiring or it might mean more hiring. It’s OK to ask if the hiring process is still happening. And if it’s bad news: let go, gracefully, of conversations with those companies that are going through a hard time. You can always start the conversation again a few months from now.

● Connect with anyone you’ve spoken to during your interview process on LinkedIn or Twitter. Doing so offers them a gentle reminder that you exist, which is great. Plus, if you’ve already built rapport during an interview, that rapport doesn’t just go away. Don’t be afraid to add a new person to your network right now. The world might feel like it’s on pause, but building on promising new connections is always a good use of time.