However, in spite of everything I have just said, it would be worth taking a step back for a moment to consider this girl’s behaviour in a slightly more sympathetic light. Is it possible she is untrained and feeling out of her depth in her role? Insecurity can make anyone swoop into flight or fight mode and her tears and accusations may be disguising such an underlying cause.

Apart from you, what support has this girl had up to now? As you know, the hospitality industry is undergoing severe stress since the pandemic due to staff shortages, tight budgets and unpredictable customer behaviour. Most of us have changed our social habits since emerging from lockdown and have not yet settled into our new routines. This makes life very difficult for restaurants and bars such as yours to plan rotas as well as manage staff training and morale.

It is also famously an industry that relies on largely freelance, young, minimum wage staff who are often not supported as much as they should be. My hunch is that customers are not particularly sympathetic either as I have sometimes witnessed rude restaurant guests complaining to innocent waiting staff about lousy service and increased prices. These are challenging times for you and your colleagues. This environment would make any workplace extremely stressful and it’s possible that the behaviour you describe is somehow connected to these complex issues.