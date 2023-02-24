“Flexible working isn’t a perk for women, it’s a necessity”

The same goes for those with disabilities, who are often adversely impacted by an employer’s requirement to commute and work in the office when they can just as easily carry out their responsibilities in a more accessible way. Take Trishna, who lives with multiple sclerosis. She found that having good, flexible working policies from her employer means that she can stay in work longer; it means she can work from home with flexible hours and can manage her workload around her fatigue. She can start work early and finish early when she needs to, banking hours for days when she does not have the energy or strength to work.

Unpaid carers, usually women, who often give as many hours supporting a family member as they do to their full-time job, have also felt the benefits of flexible working. They can work from a family member’s home, at hours that suit them, or from their own home, allowing them to better balance work and caring. They can provide breakfast, lunch and tea visits to that family member without it impacting their productivity and ability to innovate, all while improving their wellbeing.

I know first-hand the benefits of how flexible working can allow employees to support their loved ones while holding down a full-time job, as I was an unpaid carer for my mother and later my brother, both of whom had complex health conditions. But when I was caring, I was lucky; lucky that I could move meetings online, work strange hours to suit my schedule or work from multiple places. The truth is, that not everyone is this fortunate, and that is what I am campaigning to change.