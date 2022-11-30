The ‘right to request’ framework, which has been in place since 2014, is limited. Currently, employees who have been with their employer for 26 weeks are entitled to make one formal flexible working request a year, and must explain to their bosses the impact their flexible working arrangement would have on the employer. The employer then has a whopping three months to respond to the request.

As employment law stands now, the lack of flexibility in the workplace makes a parent’s day-to-day life more difficult to manage, requiring them to pay out large sums of money for childcare costs.

“Beyond that, it limits the opportunities that mothers have to build their careers and progress in employment, and in the worst instances their ability to stay in employment,” says Kelleher. “This phenomenon has been described as the motherhood penalty, and contributes to child poverty and the gender pay gap, and feeds right through to gendered pension inequality.”

When Ali went back to work as a classroom teacher and head of English after her first baby, she expected that her request for flexibility, previously agreed upon, would be respected. “However, when I returned to work it was clear that they were not prepared to be flexible in practice, and I was constantly asked to come into school for training days, parents’ evenings, or open evenings that fell on my time off,” Ali tells us.

Soon after, she was called into a meeting with the head teacher and was told she had to return to her full-time position or give up her management role. “The head shut down any potential of discussion of other options and could give me no reason why this change needed to happen apart from the fact that it was what he wanted,” she says.

In the following months, Ali claims she was targeted by the headteacher and other staff for wanting to be both a mum and an employee. “I was called a difficult woman and told I was being emotional, not coping with a career on top of motherhood,” she recalls.