Four years ago, a myriad of forces collided in my life like meteorites crashing to Earth. My already stressful-yet-fun job became fraught with anxiety, and my line manager was the one to pick up the pieces. She was brilliant: full of sympathy, support and grounded awareness. But as we set out on our umpteenth walk-and-talk together, the thought leapt up at me: am I sharing too much?

Fast-forward to an age of Covid-19 and the question of where our boundaries lie at work is increasingly loaded. “I think it’s important to be approachable and be open to a chat – especially these days when the lines between life and work have become so blurred with working from home, and our work being so impacted by our personal lives,” says Amali de Alwis MBE, UK director of Microsoft for Startups. “However, it is definitely possible to overshare.”