“I’ve told my manager personal things, gone for lunches, cocktails, shared activities with her,” explains Afia*, 26, who works for a charity.

“We’ve both shared personal details regarding mental health, struggles, our ambitions, relationship woes. But every once in a while, I’m reminded she’s my superior. I know part of it comes from what she’s expected to do and achieve as a manager, and she has her own people to answer to, but there are times when you can’t avoid being employer/employee.

“For example, when an opportunity came up, she knew I had the relevant qualifications and was really interested in it, but didn’t endorse and support my application for whatever reason. While that is obviously totally fine – I don’t expect any special favours for me just because we were friends – I was surprised at the lack of heads up or conversation about it.