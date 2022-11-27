Setting boundaries: a French man has won the legal right to not be “fun” at work, and it’s kind of iconic
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The man, referred to as Mr T in official court documents, won a pay out from his former employer after he was fired for failing to participate in the company’s “fun” workplace culture.
While some people enjoy spending time with their colleagues outside of the 9-5, others prefer to use their evenings to spend time with friends and family, or simply switch off.
Neither is right or wrong – but as companies try to get employees to spend more time in the office post-pandemic, the pressure to get together and have “fun” has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
That pressure has come under question this week, however, after a French man won the right to not be “fun” at work.
The man, known only as ‘Mr T’, was fired in 2015 for refusing to take part in after-work drinks and team-building activities at a Paris-based consultancy firm, according to Business Insider.
Mr T – who took the firm to court over his dismissal – joined the company in 2011 before being promoted in 2014, according to court documents.
However, he was fired in the first half of 2015 for “professional incompetence” because he refused to take part in the company’s “fun” culture, which he alleged included “excessive alcoholism” and “promiscuity, bullying and incitement to various excesses”.
The former employee argued that he was entitled to “critical behaviour and to refuse company policy based on incitement to partake in various excesses” – and the court agreed.
In the judgement published by the Court Of Cessation – the highest in the French legal system – the court found that the man had been wrongfully fired because his failure to participate in “fun” activities and “critical behaviour” had been listed as reasons for his dismissal.
In its 9 November ruling, the court said the company was not allowed to make anyone “forcibly participate in seminars and end-of-week drinks frequently ending up in excessive alcohol intake, encouraged by associates who made very large quantities of alcohol available”.
The court ordered Mr T’s former company to pay him €3,000 in damages – and said it would look into Mr T’s further damage requests (€461,406) at a later stage.
While this ruling obviously doesn’t apply here in the UK, it’s definitely a win for workplace boundaries – and is a reminder that it’s OK to take a step back from work if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the expectations that are placed on you by your employer.
For more information about your rights at work, you can visit the government website.
Images: Getty