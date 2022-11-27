While some people enjoy spending time with their colleagues outside of the 9-5, others prefer to use their evenings to spend time with friends and family, or simply switch off.

Neither is right or wrong – but as companies try to get employees to spend more time in the office post-pandemic, the pressure to get together and have “fun” has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

That pressure has come under question this week, however, after a French man won the right to not be “fun” at work.