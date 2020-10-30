Nearly eight months after Rishi Sunak announced a furlough scheme to help the 10 million people who couldn’t do their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak, the measure is now coming to an end on Saturday 31 October.

The government’s aim was to prevent mass redundancies by paying 80% of furloughed employees’ wages. While many people have slowly returned to work, others have sadly been made redundant (the figure was 242,501 at the last count, as per data reported by The Guardian).

Furlough will be replaced by a new Job Support Scheme, but it remains unclear whether it will protect as many jobs as its predecessor. For the 2.8 million employees who were still on furlough in September, this likely means more redundancies from November onwards.