The first step in doing that, of course, is asking you, the readers, questions. To do that, we have created Stylist’s 2021 Work & Ambition Survey, where we invite you to tell us what you’re thinking and feeling when it comes to work and ambition right now; what you’re worried about and what still ignites a spark in you.

The pandemic has left no one – or their work lives – unscathed, and this is our chance to hear your story. We want to give voice to your struggles, fears and ambitions and, most importantly, hear about how it’s shaping your life to help us create the content you want to see.

With that, we encourage you to take the survey and share it among colleagues, friends and family. The results will be shared in forthcoming features across Stylist’s magazine and website so that we can help support you in navigating the next chapter of your career. Thank you.