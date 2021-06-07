My boss did say some of the right things when I told her about the doctor’s note. “Nothing is more important than your health”, she said, but it came with unhelpful comments and inferences – “We all work crazy hours”, “This is what life at a startup is like.” She once hinted that she wished she could get two weeks off. I tried to explain I wasn’t taking holiday, that I was having the worst mental health experience of my life and that I was following doctor’s orders but I very much got the message that she felt I just wasn’t cut out for the job.

After two grim weeks, mainly in bed and zombified from the meds, I picked myself up and started back with a new attitude. “I can do this,” I told myself, half believing it. As the three-month mark approached my probation meeting was scheduled and I knew, at least I thought I knew, I would pass with flying colours. I had never had negative feedback on my work, was praised for my instincts, work ethic and initiative by members of other teams and my boss… the two weeks off was the only ‘blip’ on my record.

But when my boss joined the call with HR and would barely make eye contact, I knew something was about to go down. They were letting me go. They blamed Covid as I sat there, jaw open and staring only at her in disbelief. The week in the run up to the meeting she had been dodging me, only replying to direct questions. Now I knew why.