According to new data from the Trades Union Congress (TUC), women in paid employment currently earn on average £29,684 a year, compared with the £35,260 a year earned by men, meaning that they effectively “work for free” for 54 days a year.

“Working women deserve equal pay. But at current rates of progress, it will take more than 20 years to close the gender pay gap,” Paul Nowak, the TUC’s general secretary, said of the findings. “That’s just not good enough. We can’t consign yet another generation of women to pay inequality.”