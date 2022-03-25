When we’re young, the adults in our life make a big deal of asking us what we want to be when we grow up. Of course, no one is holding a five-year-old to their promise of becoming an astronaut, but as we get older, we’re expected to have not only a sensible but also an appropriately impressive answer to that question.

But here’s the thing: many of us, despite being years into successful, lucrative or stable careers, still have literally no idea.

We are, as author Josh Roberts terms it, up “career creek”. Despite having swallowed the line that “the world is our oyster” and acknowledging the privilege we hold that we can value work fulfilment so highly, we don’t know what we want to do with our lives.

It’s such a widespread notion that Roberts coined the phrase “Generation Drift” to describe the swathes of millennials and Gen Zs meandering, coasting and maybe even stumbling their way through life as a working adult.