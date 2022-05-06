The next morning dawned and Anna was due to present her vision for her department to the team. I feared she wouldn’t even show her face. How wrong I was – she rocked up, looking a bit green around the gills and proceeded to give one of the best presentations of the day. Everyone applauded and the previous evening’s antics were never mentioned again – by her, me or anyone else.

Anna turned out to be fantastic in her role and I later realised that it was simply nerves getting the better of her that had caused her rodeo display. But who would blame her for having one too many cocktails – we were a tight-knit team that she was meeting for the first time. But her subsequent professionalism and dignity ensured we all had utter respect for how she’d handled herself – she literally went from zero to hero.

I’m telling you this story to show that you’ve now got two choices: you can hang your head in shame, avoid eye contact with your team and never really get over the episode. Or you can front it out, showing up to work determined to demonstrate your best professional self.

It would help, however, to send a private message apologising to your boss sooner rather than later. Keep it short and cite your nervousness as the reason for drinking too quickly – your boss will probably also be keen to move on. But you should also prepare for your boss raising the subject face-to-face. If this happens, hold your own and repeat your apologies sincerely but briefly, making it clear that you’re keen to get on with the job in hand. It’s important to show that you do not intend for your shame to overshadow your performance.

Facing your fears is the best course of action. No one should judge you if you walk tall and quickly embrace your new role with gusto. Of course, your colleagues might have sniggered about it behind your back (let’s face it, who wouldn’t?) and your boss may harbour some reservations about you. But you can’t fret about what you can’t control, so it’s best not to waste your energy on either of these scenarios. If your team alludes to the episode, laugh it off and change the subject. If you focus on being a success in your job, you’ll earn their respect for your leadership skills.