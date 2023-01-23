Deloitte’s most recent Gen Z and millennial survey discovered that the cost of living was the leading concern for its 21–39-year-old participants, while Glassdoor has found that employee discussion around the same topic has jumped by 297% in the last 12 months (mentions of ‘recession’ have also soared by 804%). The Great Resignation has slowed down too, thanks to concerns about job security: Totaljobs’ recent survey of over 2,000 UK workers found that 31% of workers plan on finding a new job in 2023, compared to 89% two years ago.

“Rafts of workers are finding that their wages aren’t keeping pace with living costs and are more burnt out than ever before,” says Molly Johnson-Jones, co-founder and CEO of Flexa Careers.

“But faced with job insecurity and wider market uncertainty, many also feel unable to quit.” Feeling trapped, she adds, they are turning to work trends to vent their frustrations and find connection. Personal branding photographer Alexis, 34, explains: “It’s certainly helpful when you realise the feelings you have about your career situation aren’t because something is wrong with you, and there’s comfort and potential support in finding others who relate to it.”

Of course, some of these phrases sum up situations that go way back: when I try to explain quiet quitting to a friend who (wisely) spends far less time scrolling the internet than I do, she astutely points out that “action short of a strike has been around for years… I guess this is just individuals doing it themselves” (which, of course, calls the long-term impact into question).

In many cases, these buzzwords really are just “catchy new ways of describing established work trends and practices”, as Cotton puts it. Jenny Holliday, a business coach, adds: “When I was working in a staff role as a writer on a magazine, the buzzword was ‘coasting’ – you were turning up and doing enough, but it was a stop-gap role or you knew you were on your way to something else.”