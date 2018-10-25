Meet the woman responsible for your favourite high-street designs

My typical day…

Starts with checking my emails. I have to catch up with both the trends and design teams this way, as they’re mostly Sweden-based. Then, I make a to-do list for that day. I work on trends alone for seven weeks in the run-up to a company trend talk, which happens twice a year, and the rest of the time I’m on print.

Right now, I’m working on womenswear shapes for 2020 for the December presentation. When I’m working on print, I’ll change into an apron and start painting, drawing and using Photoshop to turn my work into repeat patterns for clothes. If it’s a complicated print, I can be working on it for weeks. A simple design could take me a day. I usually create a theme from a trend I’ve noticed and then build a whole series of designs around that. I stop for lunch at about 1pm. Most days, I take a walk to pick up some sushi.

We have an archive of vintage clothes in Stockholm that I am responsible for. I spend about five weeks out of the year travelling to places like Korea or Los Angeles to find new pieces to add to it and garner new trend information. Portobello market in London is great, too. We have the archive there to inspire our designers.

I leave at 5.30pm.

My most memorable moment…

Was working on the prints for H&M’s collaboration with Matthew Williamson. I worked closely with him to hone what he liked and didn’t like in each print I produced. I was really nervous, but he was so kind.