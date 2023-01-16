Once you’ve identified your happy and work-y work, Holmes advises strictly segmenting your day to mark out hours for each. Why? So that work-y work doesn’t creep into happy work and pull you away from the moments of your job you really love. When you’re in happy work time, you don’t need to worry about work-y work, because you know that has its own time allocated.

“It’s crucial to protect hours for the work that really matters – the happy work that allows you to make progress towards your goals,” Holmes tells us. “Without carving out this time, work weeks tend to get filled with tasks that might seem urgent, but don’t truly matter. With this you can’t make true progress, and eventually, this feels horribly dissatisfying, and we don’t feel fulfilled by our work. This sense of being busy but not impactful can lead to burnout.”

This personal mindset switch is helpful, but it’s vital to communicate this schedule… perhaps without explicitly saying that certain tasks don’t bring you joy. Could you mark up your work calendar with the hours dedicated to deep, creative work and the time slots for answering emails and having meetings? Perhaps you could add a Slack status or out-of-office message that notes that certain admin tasks are only looked at in the afternoons?

How this looks exactly is up to you – and it’s worth thinking about the best timings for happy work and work-y work depending on your energy levels throughout the day (if you’re a night owl, for example, the morning might be the ideal time to slog through tasks that don’t require much deep thought). But ensure that whatever schedule you create, you stick to it.

“Put it into your schedule to protect this time,” Holmes advises. “You might also communicate, and perhaps even coordinate, this time with your boss and coworkers.

“At the end of the day, you being able to complete your important work will benefit not just your happiness, but it will benefit them and your workplace as well. And you will happily be available to them outside of these dedicated times.”

Happier Hour by Cassie Holmes is available now (Penguin Life, £14.99).