The saying “fake it ’til you make it” is one that gets thrown around a lot. In career advice and self-help books, you’ll often find experts praising the benefits of “faking it” when it comes to overcoming feelings of imposter syndrome and self-doubt.

There are also plenty of times in life when we feel pressured to hide how we’re really feeling – especially at work. Unlike faking it during a big presentation or particularly important meeting, faking and obscuring our emotions can be damaging to our mental health.

In fact, a recent study by a team of researchers at the University of Arizona found that people who hide their emotions at work could be putting their wellbeing and career performance at risk.