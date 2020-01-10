Creativity

Companies need people who can creatively approach problems and tasks across all business roles, from software engineering to HR. Focus on honing your ability to bring new ideas to the table in 2020.

Persuasion

Leaders and hiring managers value individuals who can explain the “why”. To advance your career, hone your ability to effectively communicate ideas and persuade your colleagues that it’s in their best interest to follow your lead.

Collaboration

High-functioning teams can accomplish more than any individual — and organisations know it. Learn how your strengths fit with your colleagues’ to develop the best way to reach a common goal.

Adaptability

The only constant in life, and in business, is change. To stand out in 2020, embrace that reality, bring a positive attitude, and maintain open-minded professionalism in stressful situations.

Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence is the ability to perceive, evaluate, and respond to your own emotions and the emotions of others. New to the top most in-demand skills list this year, the need for emotional intelligence underscores the importance of how we respond to and interact with our colleagues.