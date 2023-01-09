If you are the line manager in question, then I would suggest that you arrange a meeting with the junior, suggesting that you want to discuss their ongoing performance and career progress. I am encouraged to hear that you are keen to minimise their shame and awkwardness. It would help if the body odour issue is not the only thing discussed as that would give the problem disproportionate emphasis. Before you get to the delicate matter, give any positive feedback you have about their work and how you see them progressing to the next stage. Then just before you close the meeting, say something like, “I have noticed an unfortunate whiff of body odour from you and your clothing recently and wondered if you were having some challenges that might be causing it?” Hold your nerve and stay silent, giving them the time and mental space to respond as they will be feeling embarrassed and perhaps a little dumbstruck.

Being direct in your language is key, as is staying calm and practical. It may sound bizarre but you need to establish how often they wash themselves and their clothes. Hopefully, with patience and a caring attitude, you can gently coax some sort of explanation from them and lead them towards a solution. Reassure them that the conversation is completely confidential and once the problem is dealt with, you need never have to refer to it again.