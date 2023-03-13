The fact that you have become closer to other colleagues in work than you are to Ms Pushy is entirely within your purview. She really needs to understand that nudging you constantly is not the way to gain your trust. Or your friendship. You have done the polite thing so far by simply ignoring her requests but she is clearly refusing to take the hint and is trying her best to mow down your carefully erected borders. Emotional intelligence is seemingly not her strong suit. It feels as though you need to take a more direct approach.

You can continue to ignore the requests, but next time she mentions your preference for other colleagues, simply explain how you have become friends outside of work with only a select few. You could say something like: “My social media accounts are really for my friends and family, and I like to keep them separate from my professional life, apart from those with whom I happen to be friends outside of work. I am sure you understand.”