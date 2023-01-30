Honest Boss: “I can’t stand my colleague, but how can I learn to work with them?”
Is it ever possible to work alongside someone you cannot stand? The Honest Boss says yes, and shows you how.
“I’ve worked with someone for over a year now who I truly don’t like. I don’t have to work super-closely with them, but when I do encounter them, I can barely hide my eye-rolls and snide comments. I know that you’re never going to be best friends with everyone you work with, but how can I try to get on better with my office nemesis when everything they do irks me?”
What you’re experiencing is one of the most common workplace problems, but one that is often not openly discussed.
We all have to accept that we’re probably going to work for at least 40 years of our lives in a variety of settings and with a large range of different people. Think about this rationally and you’ll realise that of course you’re not going to like everyone you encounter at your place of work.
If this arch nemesis is lazy or incompetent, and that underlies the reason for your harsh judgments, I would recommend focusing your energies on their output and overall performance rather than making it personal. Seek the opinions of others by confiding in supportive colleagues or even your boss, which should help point to the next move. Tread carefully, however, as unless you have facts and data to support your argument, you could be accused of workplace bullying. Limit your complaints strictly to fair critiques, particularly if the rest of the team’s work is at risk. If you’re in the right, you will be doing others and your company a favour.
However, as you don’t give the reasons for your strong reactions to this colleague, I’m going to assume it’s simply a case of a personality clash. Perhaps this colleague irritates you for no good reason and they just have annoying traits.
Whatever it is, you must realise you have little power to change your co-worker in order for them suddenly to become more likeable. The only thing you can actually influence is your heightened emotional reaction. Tolerance of those you have no wish to befriend is a crucial strength. In my experience, a properly unlikeable person will be disliked by several other colleagues and not just one outlier. You can share your thoughts and feelings with those you trust, agree on ways of coping and enjoy the solidarity this will provide. Be careful this doesn’t become an obsession as a collective bitchfest could see you ending up in the unpopular corner.
I remember working with one woman who was detested not just by me but also by most of my colleagues. Most days we all managed to rise above her annoying, power-crazed, patronising antics by ignoring her unless we were allocated to work with her on specific projects. When that did happen, I trained my mind to focus on what she was good at in her job. What she lacked in personal skills, she made up for in her ability to manage a project efficiently where she did the minimum of work and gained the maximum credit.
Once I tapped into this way of seeing her, I reaped the benefits of her efficiency by always giving her exactly what she wanted on time. I challenged her politely when necessary and minimised the amount of time I had to spend with her. This made her look good with her bosses but I didn’t care as once the project was over I could go back to ignoring her.
I never gave this woman a second thought outside of the office, so she didn’t take up any of my precious mental energy. Even though I couldn’t stand her, I never argued or crossed her. I set my boundaries with her very carefully and could never have been accused of rudeness or bitchiness towards her. As far as I was concerned she was one of life’s necessary evils. Eventually, she got found out for being duplicitous and was duly sacked.
The episode is an important reminder that getting trapped into negative ways of thinking about someone else is neither fun nor productive. Control the only thing you can: your own emotions. Banish pointless musings about this nemesis of yours, seek out her good points and focus on your own job and your positive relationships with others. In time, you’ll regain the energy you had previously wasted on hate and enjoy all of the good things about your job.
