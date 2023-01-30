Whatever it is, you must realise you have little power to change your co-worker in order for them suddenly to become more likeable. The only thing you can actually influence is your heightened emotional reaction. Tolerance of those you have no wish to befriend is a crucial strength. In my experience, a properly unlikeable person will be disliked by several other colleagues and not just one outlier. You can share your thoughts and feelings with those you trust, agree on ways of coping and enjoy the solidarity this will provide. Be careful this doesn’t become an obsession as a collective bitchfest could see you ending up in the unpopular corner.

I remember working with one woman who was detested not just by me but also by most of my colleagues. Most days we all managed to rise above her annoying, power-crazed, patronising antics by ignoring her unless we were allocated to work with her on specific projects. When that did happen, I trained my mind to focus on what she was good at in her job. What she lacked in personal skills, she made up for in her ability to manage a project efficiently where she did the minimum of work and gained the maximum credit.

Once I tapped into this way of seeing her, I reaped the benefits of her efficiency by always giving her exactly what she wanted on time. I challenged her politely when necessary and minimised the amount of time I had to spend with her. This made her look good with her bosses but I didn’t care as once the project was over I could go back to ignoring her.