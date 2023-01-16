Honest Boss: “My office group chat is totally NSFW, but I don’t want to be a killjoy”
The Honest Boss discusses how to handle healthy workplace banter with your colleagues while remaining work-appropriate.
“I recently joined a new company and have been shocked at some of the messages shared in the public chat channels. You can class most of the messages as ‘banter’, but I also think they are really inappropriate for a public work environment – think penis jokes (‘are you compensating for something?’) or borderline NSFW gifs. No one to my knowledge has been personally insulted yet, but I feel like it’s only a matter of time until someone crosses the line. Am I being too sensitive and at risk of ‘ruining the fun and culture of my company’ or am I right to be concerned and raise this with my manager?”
You’re spot on when you say there’s a fine line between good old banter and what most of us find offensive. But let me state this quite clearly: dick jokes are not acceptable in the modern workplace. This type of humour plays to old-fashioned laddish sensibilities, but let me reassure you that just because you don’t find them amusing, it does NOT make you a prude. The chances are these comments are really not that funny in the first place.
As you wisely imply though, it’s worth thinking strategically about how to handle this before you call out the offending colleagues in public. You don’t want to be labelled the office killjoy. To be honest, some of the people who are joining in the banter are probably just as embarrassed as you but peer pressure has meant they feel forced to join in. For that reason, I don’t think you should be overly harsh on anyone who’s on the offending threads. This is a classic case of unconscious bias – as the offensive chat is on a public system, it’s assumed by everyone that the tone is acceptable. Your company is lucky that you are a bit more tuned into workplace etiquette.
Talking to your manager or your HR team about your concerns is exactly what I would recommend. It’s high time someone had the guts to pick up on the matter, and you have every right to share that you’re feeling shocked at the messages. However, if it makes you feel awkward, you can deflect the issue from being about your personal sensitivity and highlight the risks to the reputation of the company. This really is dangerously bad PR waiting to happen if any of these messages ever go viral. There are many examples of global organisations that have suffered from negative publicity when inappropriate communications were copied, went viral and culminated in negative headlines and several sackings.
If that isn’t bad enough to frighten your bosses, according to a report published last year, legal cases against office banter soared by over 40% in the UK, with corporate companies forced to pick up the legal expenses. An office messaging system genuinely runs the risk of a bad joke snowballing from slightly inappropriate to sexual harassment and bullying. And it only takes one person to copy and share a bad joke for the message to go viral on social media.
Light banter within a company can be extremely healthy; it’s part of the glue that keeps staff feeling engaged and relaxed in the presence of fellow workmates. It can really add to the pleasure of a normal day at work and is an important way for an office culture to evolve. This kind of repartee gives your work environment a unique personality and is mainly a positive influence. But when it goes wrong, lewd messaging can escalate into a headache for all concerned.
You have nothing to fear by raising the issue with your boss or HR team and you could end up saving your company from a potential disaster.
Images: Getty