You’re spot on when you say there’s a fine line between good old banter and what most of us find offensive. But let me state this quite clearly: dick jokes are not acceptable in the modern workplace. This type of humour plays to old-fashioned laddish sensibilities, but let me reassure you that just because you don’t find them amusing, it does NOT make you a prude. The chances are these comments are really not that funny in the first place.

As you wisely imply though, it’s worth thinking strategically about how to handle this before you call out the offending colleagues in public. You don’t want to be labelled the office killjoy. To be honest, some of the people who are joining in the banter are probably just as embarrassed as you but peer pressure has meant they feel forced to join in. For that reason, I don’t think you should be overly harsh on anyone who’s on the offending threads. This is a classic case of unconscious bias – as the offensive chat is on a public system, it’s assumed by everyone that the tone is acceptable. Your company is lucky that you are a bit more tuned into workplace etiquette.