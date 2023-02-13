During my career, I have also enjoyed the pleasure of a work husband. I was partnered with a colleague by bosses and we became extremely close. We supported, influenced and contributed to one another’s successes. We laughed at the same jokes, enjoyed similar books, music and movies and we genuinely enjoyed hanging out together at work and at after-work parties. Other colleagues joked about us being ‘work husband and wife’ as we were often seen getting lunch together. The reality is we just happened to be very compatible work-wise and were good at getting the best out of each other. By collaborating together, our output was miles better than it would have been if we had worked separately. I think we both felt lucky that we had such a strong and intuitive relationship. But, I promise you, there was nothing remotely sexual about our friendship. It was similar to having a best friend at school or college: we cared deeply for one another but we never saw each other in that way. I had a loving partner and so did my colleague, so I’m pretty sure it never occurred to either of us that we would ever be anything other than great friends.

While I understand where you’re coming from, I think you need to trust your partner. Ultimately you can’t control his actions anyway and are only making yourself miserable with your unfounded suspicion. He talks so openly about his fondness for this woman, he’s spelling out that you have no need to doubt him. Of course, office romances are not uncommon but I reckon, if something romantic was going to take place between these two, it would already have happened. And I strongly suspect if that were the case, your boyfriend’s behaviour would be much more secretive than it is.

A good friend of mine is recently divorced, but before the breakup, she noticed her husband suddenly became negative, bad-tempered and highly critical of her and their children. It turned out he was having an affair with a colleague, and his guilt was underlining all of his moods. Infidelity is rarely accompanied by someone who behaves angelically at home.