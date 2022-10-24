So much of your next step will be decided by how emotionally strong you’re feeling since the break-up. If seeing your ex every day is like a stab to your heart and prevents you from moving on, then perhaps starting afresh somewhere new could be just what you need.

The tone of your email, however, suggests to me that this break-up is more about anger and bitterness than it is about heartache. If that is the case, I suspect that leaving a job you love will make you feel even angrier and more resentful. You need to harness those negative feelings to develop a strategy that helps you to move on without further malice.

I have worked in so many teams where affairs have started and ended with the fallout being usually unpleasant for both parties, and not particularly easy for the rest of the team.

On one occasion, a man broke up with one colleague one week and promptly started to date another woman on the team, which meant that the first ex had her face rubbed in their love affair every day. That was no fun for anyone and inevitably the second relationship floundered as well.