I agree that the episode is awkward. Strangely, I have actually experienced this scenario twice in my career with two different colleagues – both of whom were men. The first time was with the new managing director of my company who insisted on calling me ‘mate’ from our very first meeting and in every conversation afterwards. I resented the fact that he was behaving as if we were friends when he was my new boss.

While I was trying to make a good first impression, he was treating me like someone he met down the pub. It was like a weird power play, and I felt belittled rather than respected by him. I am glad to say this man didn’t last very long in his position, and I think my harsh feelings towards him were symptomatic of his overall unsuitability for the job.