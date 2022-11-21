Fast-paced environments are a lot of fun, and it’s easy at first to thrive on the sheer adrenaline rush that deadlines provide. Unfortunately, over a longer period, chaos – just as you describe it – enters the mindset and everything risks falling apart.

Because the mental wellbeing of you and your team sounds as though it could be at risk, the time for you to act is right now.

The first thing to do is create some simple rules. Try suggesting that every piece of work from now on needs to be labelled accurately according to its actual (and not imagined) urgency. It just cannot be true that “everything is urgent”. With some projects, for example, speed of delivery may be more important than the perfection of the output. Those factors need to be identified so that if corners need to be cut then you and your team are agreeing on that from the outset.

Try saying something like: “We have x-hours/days to complete these tasks, so let’s agree in advance how long each one should take.” Then you can calculate the timescale and allocate the tasks appropriately. Encourage each person to keep relevant team members posted if the timeframe is likely to shift in either direction. This way you can constantly adjust the priority list but still keep everyone in the loop.