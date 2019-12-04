Freelancing is fast becoming the preferred way of working for a growing number of people in the UK. You’ll definitely have seen a trendy co-working space pop up in your postcode. And we all have at least one friend who’s panicking over getting their tax return done by the end of January.

According to the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE), over 5 million people now describe themselves as freelance, which is around 15% of the overall working population. And last year, there was a 31% annual rise in people looking to go freelance.

A recent report from NatWest also found that there has been a 67% increase in highly skilled female freelancers since 2008, and a 33% increase of highly skilled male freelancers.