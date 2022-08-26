Ask Billie: “I can’t switch off from my high-pressured job and it’s affecting my relationship. Help!”
“I’ve always worked in a high-pressure environment with long hours, but things have amped up recently due to redundancies on my team. My boyfriend, meanwhile, has a pretty relaxed job and doesn’t get why I’m so stressed all the time and struggle to switch off. Both he and my friends have noticed a change in my mood and overall happiness… I just feel stuck – what should I do?”
Firstly, I’m sorry that you’re feeling stuck; I know from past experience that it’s a pretty miserable place to be, so I appreciate your honesty. I’ve found that talking to someone you don’t know in these situations is often easier than talking to friends or a partner because they love you and their view of the situation isn’t always reasoned.
Like you, I’ve experienced high-pressure environments and long (often anti-social) hours at times in the working world. For as long as I can remember, I believed that this style of work suited me. I know that I thrive under a tight deadline and keyboard bashing until the early hours of the morning has always been my jam. The pressure of knowing whatever I was working on just had to be done made me a better writer (I hope). Not that any of this makes your situation any less difficult, but having spoken to a lot of people, it seems that – especially post-pandemic – everyone is feeling the crunch of smaller teams and heavier workloads. As mentioned, this isn’t to make your problem any less small, but more to give you a feeling of solidarity.
A couple of weeks ago I went back home to my parents’ house in Leicester for a week. I had big plans of getting a little respite from fast-paced London – early morning walks with the dog, clocking off at 6pm and making dinner for my family instead of attending after-work events. Naturally, I got sucked into my emails and, even in the deep depths of suburbia, I was back to replying to things that could have waited until morning late at night.
During the week, I shared my ‘office space’ (read: kitchen table) with my brother. He works remotely for a big financial company and at 4pm the laptop is shut and he’s out the door for a gym session or a walk. He’s home by 5.30pm with the evening ahead of him; he doesn’t check his emails, he didn’t fire up his laptop again after dinner and he didn’t talk about work once. He just compartmentalised his workday and enjoyed the rest of his time. I was shook.
I asked him if he had much work to do that week, and he replied: “I have the same amount to do every day, but I can only do what I can in the time that is allocated to the job. I’m not mega fast, I’m not mega slow, I’m just normal, and this is just a job. If I did more than that, I’m working for free and that’s just stupid, Billie.” Seeing the dismay on my face, he decided to kick me while I was down: “Plus, it’s just annoying when you talk about your job when we’re having dinner. You aren’t saving lives, no one cares.” Burn. But fair.
It can be hard to switch off when work can be all-consuming, especially when you are stretched. In the current climate we are working in, I would say a large proportion of the workforce is stretched (think thin and crispy).
A friend called me a couple of weeks ago crying the night before her holiday. “What’s the point in even taking time off? I’ll end up working while I’m there and when I get back it will be hell!” I told her to delete the email app from her phone (she didn’t) and told her what my brother had told me – you are one person. Your team has shrunk and your workload has doubled, but that still doesn’t change the fact you are one person. You can only do what you can do in the hours you have been allotted to do them. To think you can do more is disrespectful and damaging, so draw a line and be honest in saying: “Sorry, I just can’t do that.” It’s not an easy mindset to get into, but a work-life balance does exist; we just have to put that balance in place.
I can’t confess to being a professional at balance. I’m a work in progress, but blocking out my diary for an afternoon when I just need to crack on and saying no to meetings during that time has really helped me to be more productive. A friend of mine, who I always reach out to for work advice, suggested blocking out your lunch too so that a break in the day is actually forced – even if that’s just walking around for 10-15 minutes. I found this to be a really helpful tool in managing stress.
If your friends and partner have noticed that your balance is so off that it’s affecting your mood, your interactions with them and your life, it’s time to put yourself first. That’s not being selfish, that’s just valuing your life with the same value you place upon your work. And I think we can both get on board with that.
What you don’t want to reach is burnout – you know that as well as I do, but when life is overwhelming, it can often feel like an inevitability. Talking to friends and signalling to your boss that you are struggling is really crucial in improving your mental health at this time. If this isn’t something you feel comfortable doing yet, I would take a look at services such as Spill, Headspace and Remploy, all of which are confidential and hugely supportive. You’ve done the hard part in acknowledging that something has to change. Now you just need to believe in yourself that you can do it. I know you can, and I have every faith you’ll get there too.
