It can be hard to switch off when work can be all-consuming, especially when you are stretched. In the current climate we are working in, I would say a large proportion of the workforce is stretched (think thin and crispy).

A friend called me a couple of weeks ago crying the night before her holiday. “What’s the point in even taking time off? I’ll end up working while I’m there and when I get back it will be hell!” I told her to delete the email app from her phone (she didn’t) and told her what my brother had told me – you are one person. Your team has shrunk and your workload has doubled, but that still doesn’t change the fact you are one person. You can only do what you can do in the hours you have been allotted to do them. To think you can do more is disrespectful and damaging, so draw a line and be honest in saying: “Sorry, I just can’t do that.” It’s not an easy mindset to get into, but a work-life balance does exist; we just have to put that balance in place.

I can’t confess to being a professional at balance. I’m a work in progress, but blocking out my diary for an afternoon when I just need to crack on and saying no to meetings during that time has really helped me to be more productive. A friend of mine, who I always reach out to for work advice, suggested blocking out your lunch too so that a break in the day is actually forced – even if that’s just walking around for 10-15 minutes. I found this to be a really helpful tool in managing stress.

If your friends and partner have noticed that your balance is so off that it’s affecting your mood, your interactions with them and your life, it’s time to put yourself first. That’s not being selfish, that’s just valuing your life with the same value you place upon your work. And I think we can both get on board with that.

What you don’t want to reach is burnout – you know that as well as I do, but when life is overwhelming, it can often feel like an inevitability. Talking to friends and signalling to your boss that you are struggling is really crucial in improving your mental health at this time. If this isn’t something you feel comfortable doing yet, I would take a look at services such as Spill, Headspace and Remploy, all of which are confidential and hugely supportive. You’ve done the hard part in acknowledging that something has to change. Now you just need to believe in yourself that you can do it. I know you can, and I have every faith you’ll get there too.