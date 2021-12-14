As Niu’s video demonstrates, it can be tempting to use this question to air any grievances you have with your current employer or diminish the company by way of comparing it to where you’re interviewing.

“I’m both bored and burnt out,” shares the ‘employee’ in the video. “The company is OK, the people are OK. I’m not progressing fast enough and I’m definitely not getting paid enough. I’m not fully using my skills either.”

It’s all a perfectly valid answer, but Niu helpfully illustrates how to articulate these feelings in a much more positive, productive and impressive way.

“I’m very thankful for my current company and role,” she begins. “It was exactly what I needed with exactly what I could contribute when I first joined the company. I made a tonne of contributions as we talked about and I grew a lot there so I’m at a different level now. A lot of my priorities, desires and what I want to contribute have shifted and it really aligns with your company.”