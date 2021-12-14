How to answer “why do you want to leave your current job?” in an interview
This brilliant TikTok cleverly debunks the question that always stumps in job interviews.
It’s no secret that we’re in the middle of a period of Great Resignation. Research by Glassdoor has found 51% of under 25’s have changed their jobs since the start of the pandemic.
And with that comes a lot of exciting opportunities, but also certain tricky workplace situations to navigate. From calling in favours with old acquaintances to setting boundaries with your boss to prepare for the big change, job hunting is often a bit of an assault course. You climb over the CV and dreaded cover letter hurdle, shimmy through the often-awkward phone interview stage and then you’re faced with your biggest challenge: the interview. Navigating it can feel like a minefield, with questions that seem like they’re designed to trip you up and stress you out.
But that’s not always the intention, and thanks to the likes of TikTok user Ariel Niu, there’s actually some pretty great advice out there on how to handle even the toughest of inquiries without feeling flustered.
Case in point: “Why do you want to leave your current role?”. A simple enough question on the surface, designed to help the interviewer find out more about you, your priorities and motivations, and to some extent help gauge your loyalty.
As Niu’s video demonstrates, it can be tempting to use this question to air any grievances you have with your current employer or diminish the company by way of comparing it to where you’re interviewing.
“I’m both bored and burnt out,” shares the ‘employee’ in the video. “The company is OK, the people are OK. I’m not progressing fast enough and I’m definitely not getting paid enough. I’m not fully using my skills either.”
It’s all a perfectly valid answer, but Niu helpfully illustrates how to articulate these feelings in a much more positive, productive and impressive way.
“I’m very thankful for my current company and role,” she begins. “It was exactly what I needed with exactly what I could contribute when I first joined the company. I made a tonne of contributions as we talked about and I grew a lot there so I’m at a different level now. A lot of my priorities, desires and what I want to contribute have shifted and it really aligns with your company.”
She continues: “Not only do I love the business, the company, the people, the branding, the culture, but the scope of this role is exactly where I can excel in for myself and for the company.”
Calm, measured, humble and coridal. A masterclass, indeed.
Looking for more helpful tips and tricks on navigating the workplace? Check out more of our Work & Money features.
Images: Getty