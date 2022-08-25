1. Make pals out of colleagues

Your peers are the people you probably see more than your family, so it’s worth investing your time in them, says business psychologist Danielle Haig. “By spending time talking, interacting and being friends with those around you, it will encourage a happier and more supportive environment. We know that positive social interaction also helps us manage our stress levels, so it’s an easy-win situation for everyone.”

This might involve an after-work activity, such as going for drinks or even organising some weekend fun. When the people you work with become friends, going or logging into work becomes a bit easier.

2. Set those boundaries.

Haig adds that while we can’t completely overhaul work culture, we can change our personal attitudes to it. She says: “Make sure you keep strong boundaries around your time and emotions. With hybrid working looking like it’s here to stay, and overworking on the increase, we need to look after our mental health to improve happiness.

“If you’re not commuting, have a commute anyway with a walk around outside before and after work. Set an automatic out of office on your email each night to help maintain your boundaries. Wearing ‘work clothes’ during the working day helps provide psychological boundaries too.”