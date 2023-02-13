Got your own business or looking to start one? Join Stylist on Tuesday 21 February at 180 The Strand to unpack the realities of building a business in 2023.
At Stylist, we have always been a passionate supporter of women-owned businesses and have campaigned to break down some of the barriers that make it hard for women to make it on their own (it is a shocking fact that only 3% of funded British businesses are female founded).
But now Britain’s army of entrepreneurs are facing a new challenge: the cost of living crisis. Running a business in the current climate is more difficult than ever, so with this in mind we wanted to do something to help.
We’re proud to have partnered with Buy Women Built (a champion of women founders who strive to make women-built brands more visible) for our first event of the year: how to build a business that thrives in 2023. The event will be packed full of useful advice, engaging panel discussions and offer you the chance to share your own experience with other founders.
Details of the event:
Date: Tuesday 21 February
Time: 6-9pm
Location: 180 The Strand
Included in your £25 ticket:
- Welcome drink and nibbles
- Opening talk: Lisa Smosarski in discussion with Sahar Hashemi - co-founder of Buy Women Built
- Panel and Q&A: Marisa Hordern, founder and creative director of Missoma London; Vivien Wong, co-founder of Little Moons; and Rene Macdonald, founder and creative director of Lisou
- Networking session with the speakers and other founders
Recent research suggests that 70% of businesses that work with a mentor survive more than five years, which is double the rate of their non-mentored counterparts. By learning through the experiences of others, leaning on your network and reaching out for advice, you can help arm yourself with the tools you need for your business to not just survive, but really thrive.
