At Stylist, we have always been a passionate supporter of women-owned businesses and have campaigned to break down some of the barriers that make it hard for women to make it on their own (it is a shocking fact that only 3% of funded British businesses are female founded).

But now Britain’s army of entrepreneurs are facing a new challenge: the cost of living crisis. Running a business in the current climate is more difficult than ever, so with this in mind we wanted to do something to help.

We’re proud to have partnered with Buy Women Built (a champion of women founders who strive to make women-built brands more visible) for our first event of the year: how to build a business that thrives in 2023. The event will be packed full of useful advice, engaging panel discussions and offer you the chance to share your own experience with other founders.