The coronavirus crisis has had a massive impact on the world of work. It’s almost impossible to think of an industry that hasn’t been affected by this once-in-a-lifetime situation; jobs have been lost, employees have been furloughed and whole companies have found themselves working remotely.

No matter what working situation you’ve faced during the coronavirus pandemic, chances are that you’ve spent some time thinking about your career. Now more than ever, we’ve been forced to re-evaluate what’s important to us, and for many people, that means reconsidering what they want out of their job.

According to new statistics from jobs platform Totaljobs, a massive 70% of workers are now more likely to consider working in a different sector as a result of the crisis, citing a desire to learn new skills or challenge themselves (51%), a need for a better work-life balance (43%) or a wish for greater job security (32%) as some of the reasons.